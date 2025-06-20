SUN TV feud between Maran brothers explained 

What's the story

A feud has erupted within the Maran family, founders of the Sun Group. Dayanidhi Maran, a DMK lawmaker and former Union minister, has sent a legal notice to his elder brother, Kalanithi Maran.

The notice accuses Kalanithi of fraudulently taking control of the Sun TV Network through a disputed share allotment in 2003.

Dayanidhi is demanding that the company's shareholding structure be reverted to its pre-September 2003 state, when both families (the Maran family and Karunanidhi family) held equal shares.