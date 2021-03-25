Last updated on

India on Thursday reported nearly 59,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.84 million cases. Meanwhile, more than 250 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,61,002. Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,17,87,534 COVID-19 cases, 1,60,692 deaths

Till Thursday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,17,87,534 COVID-19 cases, including 1,60,692 deaths, 3,95,192 active cases, and 1,12,31,650 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,18,46,083 cases and 1,61,002 deaths till Thursday night. Over 11.26 million have recovered. 5,46,65,820 people were vaccinated in India till 7 pm on Thursday and a total of 15,20,111 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 26,00,833 total cases, 53,795 deaths, 22,83,037 recoveries. Kerala: 11,11,897 total cases, 4,539 deaths, 10,82,668 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,78,478 total cases, 12,471 deaths, 9,47,781 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,95,879 total cases, 7,201 deaths, 8,85,209 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,73,219 total cases, 12,641 deaths, 8,50,091 recoveries. Delhi: 6,52,742 total cases, 10,978 deaths, 6,36,267 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,10,273 total cases, 8,773 deaths, 5,96,451 recoveries.

Key updates 36K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 2.5K fresh infections

35,952 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 1,53,447 tests on Thursday. At 23.4%, the state continued to record a high daily positivity rate. Karnataka reported 2,523 new cases. Gujarat reported 1,961 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 2,94,130, which includes 4,473 deaths and 2,80,285 recoveries. 1,885 new cases took Madhya Pradesh's tally to 2,82,174, which includes 3,928 deaths and 2,67,242 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 1.5K more cases; 2.6K fresh infections in Punjab