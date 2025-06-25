'Placed democracy under arrest': Modi slams Congress over 1975-77 Emergency 

As the country commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the publication of The Emergency Diaries, a book that details his experiences during those years. He described the imposition of the Emergency by the Congress party as one of the darkest chapters in India's democratic history, claiming that it not only violated the spirit of the Constitution but also put "democracy under arrest."

Personal insights Book's foreword written by HD Deve Gowda PM Modi, who was a young Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Pracharak during the Emergency, said he learned a lot from the anti-Emergency movement. He called it a "learning experience" that reaffirmed the importance of protecting India's democratic structure. "I am glad that BlueKraft Digital Foundation has compiled some of those experiences in the form of a book whose foreword has been penned by Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji."

Historical critique PM Modi calls June 26 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' In a separate post, PM Modi called the day of the Emergency anniversary Samvidhan Hatya Divas (Constitution Murder Day). "On this day, the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution were set aside, fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was extinguished and several political leaders, social workers, students and ordinary citizens were jailed. It was as if the Congress government placed democracy under arrest!" he tweeted.

Book tribute 'Emergency Diaries' chronicles the formative years of PM Modi The BlueKraft Digital Foundation described "Emergency Diaries" as a unique work that chronicles the formative years of PM Modi, who dedicated himself to fighting against tyranny. The book is said to be a tribute to the courage and determination of those who refused to be silenced during this dark period in Indian history. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch the book later on Friday evening.

Twitter Post Read his tweets here When the Emergency was imposed, I was a young RSS Pracharak. The anti-Emergency movement was a learning experience for me. It reaffirmed the vitality of preserving our democratic framework. At the same time, I got to learn so much from people across the political spectrum. I am… https://t.co/nLY4Vb30Pu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2025

Collective effort Committed to strengthening constitutional principles: PM Modi He further said that "no Indian will ever forget the manner in which the spirit of our Constitution was violated, the voice of Parliament muzzled, and attempts were made to control the courts." PM Modi praised those who fought against the Emergency, calling them from all walks of life and diverse ideologies. Their efforts forced the Congress government to restore democracy and call for fresh elections, which they lost badly, he said.