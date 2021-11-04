T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka beat West Indies: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 04, 2021, 11:20 pm

Charith Asalanka was the top scorer for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka earned a brilliant win against West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday. The Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi saw the Lankans post 189/3 in 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka hit respective fifties. In reply, WI (169/8) faltered with the bat and surrendered the tie. Here are the records that were broken.

WI vs SL

How did the match pan out?

The Lankan openers added 42 runs for the first wicket. Nissanka and Asalanka got to the act post that and stitched a 91-run stand (second wicket). Dasun Shanaka (25*) played a cameo to help Lanka post a challenging total. In response, West Indies' struggles continued. Nicolas Pooran (46) played a superb hand before Shimron Hetmyer (81*) smashed a fifty. But it was too late.

Lanka

Notable feats achieved by the Lankan batters

Playing his 12th T20I, Nissanka (51) smashed five fours. Nissanka has now gone past 300 T20I runs for SL at 27.45 (302). This was his third half-century. Asalanka hit a 41-ball 68. He registered his second T20I fifty, besides racing to 295 runs at 36.87. Shanaka went past the 700-run mark for SL (707). He is now the eighth-highest scorer for Lanka in T20Is.

H2H record

SL extend their advantage over WI in the World T20

This was the 15th meeting between the two teams in T20Is. Sri Lanka have now gained an 8-7 advantage. This was the eighth meeting between the two teams in the ICC T20 World Cup. Lankans have dominated the show in terms of wins (6-2). SL won in 2009 (twice), 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2021.

Do you know?

Theekshana continues to impress with his tight spells

Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana continued his brilliance with the ball, despite not claiming any wickets in the Super 12. His figures are 0/27 vs Australia, 0/31 vs South Africa, 0/13 vs England, and 0/21 vs West Indies. He has an economy rate of 5.75.

Duo

Notable numbers for Pooran and Hetmyer

WI southpaw Pooran surpassed the 700-run mark in T20Is (733). Pooran, who smashed a 34-ball 46, went past 50 fours in T20Is (55). He hit six fours and a six tonight. He is now the eighth-highest scorer for WI in T20Is. Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer became the 12th WI player to surpass 600 T20I runs. He smashed his third T20I fifty in T20Is (highest score).

Information

SL post their fourth-highest T20I score against WI

Sri Lanka posted their fourth-highest T20I score versus the Windies. This is also their second-highest score in the UAE. This was the 17th time Sri Lanka scored in excess of 180 runs.

Hasaranga

Hasaranga now has the most wickets in a WT20 edition

Wanindu Hasaranga (2/19) bowled a superb spell. He now has 51 T20I wickets at just 13.84. In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Hasaranga has claimed 16 wickets from eight matches (including Round 1). He has an economy rate of 5.20. As per Cricbuzz, Hasaranga has now claimed the most wickets in a World T20 edition (16), surpassing Ajanta Mendis (15 wickets in 2012).