Last updated on Feb 27, 2021, 01:15 am

In episode seven of WandaVision, the nosy neighbor Agnes was revealed as Agatha Harkness. While fans already guessed this from the beginning, positioning her as the main villain seems incomplete. Mostly because it feels like something more sinister is at play in Westview and future MCU events. Since many theories point toward Mephisto, here's a quick history of the evil being.

Character He is a soul-stealing cruel, and demonic Hell-Lord

Mephisto is a sadistic, cruel, and evil extra-dimensional demon who looks exactly like Christianity's definition of the Devil. Based on Mephistopheles, a demon from the Faust legend, this extremely powerful being is known for stealing souls and torturing them in his hell-like pocket dimension. He is particularly drawn toward capturing the souls of powerful people, and the ones who are good-hearted.

Origin He made his first appearance as the Silver Surfer's enemy

Mephisto's origin in Marvel is mysterious. There is some anecdotal proof that he is older than time itself, but it's all still bit unclear. However, he made his first appearance in the Marvel universe through The Silver Surfer #3 (1968). He was introduced as an evil being who couldn't stand the existence of a hero as pure and good as the Surfer.

Powers Mephisto has a vast range of supernatural powers

As a Class Two Demon with vast supernatural powers, Mephisto can manipulate magical energies to increase his own physical strength, levitate, teleport, project mystical energy, become invisible, create temporary inter-dimensional apertures, and shape-shift, among other things. He can also entrap living beings in his dimension, and create or alter different realities. Furthermore, this immortal devil has superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, and regenerative abilities.

MCU What is his connection with 'WandaVision' and future MCU projects?