19 Dec 2020
#ComicBytes: Brutal acts of Magneto, one of Marvel's strongest villains
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Entertainment
Max Eisenhardt, better known as Erik Magnus Lehnsherr or Magneto, is one of Marvel's most powerful villains.
His constant fight for the rights of mutants sometimes makes him the good guy, but otherwise, his violent ways categorize him as a villain or an anti-hero.
Among the many disturbing things that Magneto has done, the following acts are the most brutal ones.
In this articleKilled Dr. Elizabeth Alain mercilessly using a paper clip Created the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, biggest rivals of X-Men Brought the mutant-killing sentinels to attack the X-Men Ripped the adamantium out of Wolverine's body, almost killing him Drowned a submarine full of sailors to make a point
Dr. Alain
Killed Dr. Elizabeth Alain mercilessly using a paper clip
When mutant Colton Hendry turned into a hybrid mutant murder machine, Magneto took swift action to end him.
Later, he went after Dr. Elizabeth Alain, who was responsible for this experiment.
In an insanely cruel fashion, Magneto first cut Alain with a paper clip and moved it around her body from the inside before slicing her brain with that very paper clip.
Brotherhood
Created the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, biggest rivals of X-Men
Magneto's first big offense against the X-Men was creating their biggest rivals, the Brotherhood of (Evil) Mutants.
After Magneto's first public attack was foiled by the X-Men, he moved to an asteroid and invited a group of mutants, who felt betrayed by the world.
Together, they formed the Brotherhood, which went on to cause a lot of death and destruction in the universe.
Sentinels
Brought the mutant-killing sentinels to attack the X-Men
When the X-Men moved their base to San Francisco, they sent out a telepathic message to all the mutants to join them.
But Magneto decided to attack the team on that very occasion with a group of mutant-killing sentinels.
Given he was always vocal about protecting the mutant-kind, using the weapons that were designed to kill mutants made him a hypocrite.
Wolverine
Ripped the adamantium out of Wolverine's body, almost killing him
When Magneto disrupted Earth's electromagnetic field, Professor X led a team to fight him, which included Wolverine.
This meant a mutant whose bones were made of metal (adamantium) was going after someone who can control metal. Pretty stupid, right?
But putting a savagely violent spin to this advantage, Magneto tore the adamantium right out of Logan's body, almost killing him in the process.
Russian sailors
Drowned a submarine full of sailors to make a point
-
Once, Magneto wanted to dismantle Russia's nuclear weapons during an escalating situation.
But, when the country refused to negotiate with him since he was kind of a terrorist, he attacked a submarine full of Russian sailors.
The submarine eventually drowned, killing every sailor on-board.
He even told the sailors that they were dying because he wanted to retaliate against the Russian Government's stupidity.