Max Eisenhardt, better known as Erik Magnus Lehnsherr or Magneto, is one of Marvel's most powerful villains. His constant fight for the rights of mutants sometimes makes him the good guy, but otherwise, his violent ways categorize him as a villain or an anti-hero. Among the many disturbing things that Magneto has done, the following acts are the most brutal ones.

Dr. Alain Killed Dr. Elizabeth Alain mercilessly using a paper clip

When mutant Colton Hendry turned into a hybrid mutant murder machine, Magneto took swift action to end him. Later, he went after Dr. Elizabeth Alain, who was responsible for this experiment. In an insanely cruel fashion, Magneto first cut Alain with a paper clip and moved it around her body from the inside before slicing her brain with that very paper clip.

Brotherhood Created the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, biggest rivals of X-Men

Magneto's first big offense against the X-Men was creating their biggest rivals, the Brotherhood of (Evil) Mutants. After Magneto's first public attack was foiled by the X-Men, he moved to an asteroid and invited a group of mutants, who felt betrayed by the world. Together, they formed the Brotherhood, which went on to cause a lot of death and destruction in the universe.

Sentinels Brought the mutant-killing sentinels to attack the X-Men

When the X-Men moved their base to San Francisco, they sent out a telepathic message to all the mutants to join them. But Magneto decided to attack the team on that very occasion with a group of mutant-killing sentinels. Given he was always vocal about protecting the mutant-kind, using the weapons that were designed to kill mutants made him a hypocrite.

Wolverine Ripped the adamantium out of Wolverine's body, almost killing him

When Magneto disrupted Earth's electromagnetic field, Professor X led a team to fight him, which included Wolverine. This meant a mutant whose bones were made of metal (adamantium) was going after someone who can control metal. Pretty stupid, right? But putting a savagely violent spin to this advantage, Magneto tore the adamantium right out of Logan's body, almost killing him in the process.

Russian sailors Drowned a submarine full of sailors to make a point