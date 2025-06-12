Google announces voluntary exit scheme for US employees amid AI-push
What's the story
Google has introduced a "voluntary exit" program for its U.S. employees as part of ongoing cost-cutting efforts, according to an internal memo from Nick Fox, head of the Knowledge and Information group, obtained by The Verge.
The move comes amid the company's increasing focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and heavy investments in the technology.
The buyout program is being offered to employees from various teams, including those in search and core engineering.
Employee options
Buyout program offers 'supportive exit path'
The buyout program is intended to offer "a supportive exit path for those of you who don't feel aligned with our strategy, don't feel energized by your work, or are having difficulty meeting the expectations of your role."
As part of a broader shift, Google is now increasingly using voluntary buyouts to reduce its workforce after backlash over its 2023 layoffs.
In 2024 and 2025, teams like Pixel and Android have also rolled out similar exit programs.
Retention efforts
Fox urges high-performing employees to stay
Fox has urged high-performing employees to stay with the company, stressing their importance in Google's ambitious plans.
He said, "If you're excited about your work, energized by the opportunity ahead, and performing well, I really (really!) hope you don't take this!"
This voluntary exit program reflects CFO Anat Ashkenazi's commitment last October to prioritize cost-cutting while investing heavily in AI infrastructure in 2025.
Program details
Scheme offered to employees across several divisions
The voluntary exit scheme has been offered to employees across several divisions, including Knowledge and Information (K&I), Central Engineering, Marketing, Research, and Communications.
The K&I unit alone employs around 20,000 people.
This comes after recent layoffs in other units, such as the Global Business Unit, which handles sales and partnerships for Google.