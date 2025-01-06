#ThisDayThatYear: Marino dominates playoffs with record 421 yards, four TDs
On January 6, 1985, Dan Marino delivered a historic playoff performance, passing for a record 421 yards and four touchdowns in the Miami Dolphins' 45-28 AFC Championship win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Notably, the Dolphins secured their Super Bowl XIX berth as Marino showcased his unmatched precision and dominance against the team that passed on him in the 1983 NFL Draft.
Game recap
Dolphins trounce Steelers as Marino passes for record 421 yards
On January 6, 1985, Marino dominated the Steelers, passing for a record 421 yards and four touchdowns in Miami's 45-28 AFC Championship victory.
Mark Clayton and Mark Duper combined for 217 receiving yards, while Woody Bennett added two rushing scores.
Meanwhile, Marino's brilliance secured the Dolphins' Super Bowl XIX berth, outshining Pittsburgh's ground game and avenging Miami's playoff loss from the previous year.
Record
Marino's 421 yards and four TDs bury the Steelers
The Dolphins QB Marino's 421-yard, four-touchdown performance in the 1984 AFC Championship ended Pittsburgh's '70s dynasty.
Meanwhile, Marino's strikes included passes to Mark Clayton, and Mark Duper, and a fourth-quarter six-yarder to Nat Moore, which propelled Miami past the Steelers
Though Marino never won a Super Bowl, his record-setting career and Hall of Fame legacy remain celebrated as a pinnacle of quarterback excellence.
Most passing yards - playoff game
QBs with most passing yards in a single playoff game
Tom Brady leads all quarterbacks with 505 passing yards in Super Bowl LII, followed by Ben Roethlisberger's 501 in a 2021 Wild Card game.
Bernie Kosar ranks third with 489 yards in the 1987 Divisional Round.
Meanwhile, Marino's 421-yard performance in the 1985 AFC Championship, which ended Pittsburgh's dynasty, stands 15th all-time, highlighting his dominance despite falling short of a Super Bowl title.