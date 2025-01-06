What's the story

On January 6, 1985, Dan Marino delivered a historic playoff performance, passing for a record 421 yards and four touchdowns in the Miami Dolphins' 45-28 AFC Championship win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Notably, the Dolphins secured their Super Bowl XIX berth as Marino showcased his unmatched precision and dominance against the team that passed on him in the 1983 NFL Draft.

