What's Sudarshan Chakra, India's 'Iron Dome' that neutralized Pakistani missiles
What's the story
India successfully neutralized 15 missiles Pakistan aimed at Indian cities on May 7-8, using the Russian-made S-400 defense system.
According to ANI sources, the Air Force launched the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra at "moving targets" headed toward India, which were effectively neutralized.
The attempted attack comprised of drones and missiles directed at several military sites in Northern and Western India.
System capabilities
S-400 Sudarshan Chakra: India's advanced air defense system
Named after the mythological Sudarshan Chakra, the S-400, or "Sudarshan," is among the world's most advanced long-range air defense missile systems.
A squadron has two batteries, each with six launchers, an advanced radar and a control center.
It can detect and engage a wide array of aerial threats, including stealth aircraft, fighter jets, drones, and cruise or ballistic missiles, up to 400km.
Deterrence impact
Strategic significance of S-400 Sudarshan Chakra
Its arsenal includes a variety of missile types, providing for layered defense against several threats at different distances and altitudes.
In a previous IAF exercise, the Sudarshan S-400 displayed its capabilities by "shooting down" 80% of a simulated enemy aircraft package, causing the remaining aircraft to abort their missions.
During the exercise, real fighter aircraft flew to test the capabilities of the S-400 weapon system.
Deal
India to get 2 more squadrons of S-400
In 2018, India and Russia sealed a deal for over ₹35,000 crore for five S-400 squadrons.
Three have been delivered; the remaining two are expected by 2026.
One of the deployed squadrons is strategically deployed to protect the Siliguri Corridor, a crucial link between India's northeastern states and the rest of the country. Another squadron has been deployed to Pathankot district.
The third squadron has been deployed along India's western border, protecting key locations in Rajasthan and Gujarat.