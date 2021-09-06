Sidharth Shukla's family issues statement, especially thanks Mumbai Police

Sidharth Shukla's family requested well-wishers to respect their privacy to grieve in first statement since the actor's death

The news of actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden passing has surely left everyone shocked. Now, a few days after the mortal remains of the television star were cremated in Mumbai, his family has released an official statement. Circulated via the media, the statement clears the family's stance on Shukla's death and expresses their gratitude to all of the late actor's well-wishers. Here's more.

First statement

'He now resides in our hearts forever!'

In what was the first statement from the kin of the Balika Vadhu actor, Shukla's family wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love." Sharing a message of hope and eternity, the statement further read, "It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever!"

Privacy

They also requested everyone to allow them privacy to grieve

Saying how "Sidharth valued his privacy," the family requested everyone to "allow our family the privacy to grieve." Special thanks were extended toward the Mumbai Police for their "sensitivity and compassion," adding, "They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day!" Notably, the Mumbai Ploice had been prompt in investigating the death of the 40-year-old actor.

Update

A prayer meet was organized in his remembrance today

The post was concluded by asking everyone to keep the Bigg Boss 13 winner "in your thoughts and prayers." As per television actor Karenvir Bohra, Shukla's family, including his mother Rita and sisters Neetu and Preeti, has organized a prayer meet in his remembrance on Monday evening. He had shared the Zoom invitation link and timings of the meeting on his social media handle.

Information

Karan Johar paid Shukla homage on 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Filmmaker Karan Johar paid tribute to Shukla on the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT Sunday. Johar, who previously worked with Shukla in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, emotionally said the actor was a "friend, not only to me but countless others from our industry." For the unversed, Shukla died on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. May he rest in peace!