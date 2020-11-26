Six Pakistan players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in managed isolation in Christchurch, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday. All six players have been moved into quarantine and the team's exemption to train while in isolation revoked, NZC added. Pakistan are set to feature in three T20Is and two Tests against the Kiwis, starting December 18. Here are further details.

NZC said four cases have been confirmed as new. "Two of these six results have been deemed "historical"; four have been confirmed as new," NZC stated in a release. "This means that, in line with the protocols governing the squad's entry into New Zealand, the six members of the squad will be moved to the quarantine arm of the managed isolation facility," it added.

Pakistan's exemption to train during this period of isolation has been put into hold for now. "As a consequence, the Pakistan team's exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed," NZC said as per Reuters.

Pakistan's tour officially starts on December 10 with Pakistan A and New Zealand A playing two four-day tour games. The three-match T20I series between the two teams will begin in Auckland on December 18. The second and third T20Is are to be held on December 20 and 22 respectively. This will be followed by a two-Test series between December 26 and January 7.

As far as the ICC World Test Championship is concerned, the governing body's decision to implement a new evaluation system, resulted in the tournament to be based on the percentage of points earned by each team. The latest points table sees New Zealand occupy the fourth place with 50.00 percentage point. The Kiwis have collected 180 points. Pakistan are fifth with 39.5 percentage point.

