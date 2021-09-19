IPL 2021: CSK elect to bat, Rohit Sharma misses out

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 19, 2021, 07:01 pm

IPL 2021, CSK vs MI: Here is the toss update

The second phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is finally underway. Arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are locking horns in the 30th match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bat. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is sitting out as he is unfit. Kieron Pollard is leading MI in his absence.

Teams

Here are the two teams

MI Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard (captain), Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult CSK Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Changes

Pollard to lead in place of Sharma

Star all-rounder Pollard is leading Mumbai in place of Sharma. As per ESPNcricinfo, the latter is sitting out as he is unfit. However, Pollard indicated at the toss that Sharma will be back in the next game. Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will also warm the bench. Right-handed batsman Anmolpreet Singh is making his IPL debut in Pandya's place.

Details

A look at the key details

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is hosting the high-octane clash. Spinners usually get assistance on the track here, which is known for its sluggish nature. Fast bowlers have also achieved considerable success over the years. There are minimal chances of rain in the impending match. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

MI and CSK are two of the greatest franchises in the IPL history. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, MI have had an edge over CSK. In 31 games, they have won 19 with a win percentage of 61.29. Meanwhile, the Super Kings have claimed 12 wins. Notably, MI have won six out of the last seven games against CSK.