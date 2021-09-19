IPL 2021: Here are the feats Chris Gayle can attain

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 19, 2021, 06:28 pm

A look at the feats Chris Gayle can attain

The second phase of 2021 IPL will be underway today. Punjab Kings will resume their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on September 21. The Punjab-based franchise will rely largely upon their top-order, which has the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Chris Gayle. Gayle will be the player to watch out for in the UAE. Here are the records he can break this time.

Career

A look at his IPL career

Universe Boss Gayle is the greatest entertainer in the cash-rich league. Besides representing PBKS, he has also turned out for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. As of now, he has smashed 4,950 runs from 140 matches at a remarkable average of 40.24. He has a staggering strike-rate of 149.45. Gayle has most tons in the IPL (6).

Information

Gayle set to complete 5,000 IPL runs

Gayle requires just 50 more to complete 5,000 runs in the IPL. He is set to become only the seventh batter after Virat Kohli (6,076), Shikhar Dhawan (5,577), Suresh Raina (5,491), Rohit Sharma (5,480), David Warner (5447), and AB de Villiers (5,056) to do so.

Feat

Gayle could be the second-fastest to 5,000 runs

Gayle will likely be the second-fastest to complete 5,000 runs in the tournament. He has played 139 innings so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Warner (135 innings) remains the fastest to this landmark. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli follows Warner on the tally with 157 innings. Earlier in the season, ABD became the third-fastest batsman to complete 5,000 IPL runs.

PBKS

Gayle has fourth-most runs for Punjab

Gayle presently has the four-most runs for Punjab in the IPL. Representing them, Gayle has scored 1,324 runs from 39 matches at 37.82. He also has a ton and 10 half-centuries. In the upcoming matches, Gayle could become the fourth Punjab batter with 1,500 or more runs. Shaun Marsh (2,477), KL Rahul (2,253), and David Miller (1,850) are the others.