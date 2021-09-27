IPL 2021, SRH vs RR: Sanju Samson elects to bat

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are squaring off in the 40th match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is hosting the encounter. Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to bat. SRH have been eliminated from the playoff race, while RR require a win to resurrect their campaign. Here are further details.

Details

Pitch report and TV listing

As stated, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is hosting the match, which will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The surface on this venue has been fruitful for everyone so far. Notably, RR have won just two of their eight matches here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Information

A look at the head-to-head record

SRH and RR have locked horns on 14 occasions in the IPL. Both teams have won seven games each. In the previous meeting this season, RR humbled SRH by 55 runs. Notably, SRH have won four of the last seven encounters against RR.

Recap

What happened in the last encounter?

The previous encounter between the two sides turned out to be a high-scoring thriller. RR racked up a mammoth 220/3, with Jos Buttler scoring a scintillating ton (124). Sanju Samson was also among runs (48). SRH got off to a terrific start, but the middle-order failed to deliver. Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris took three wickets each as RR won by 55 runs.

Teams

Here are the two teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

Changes

Jason Roy makes his debut for SRH

Jason Roy makes his debut for SRH. He replaces David Warner at the top. The former has previously represented Gujarat Lions and Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, and Siddarth Kaul replace Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, and Khaleel Ahmed in the SRH line-up. RR will miss the services of Kartik Tyagi, while Chris Morris and Evin Lewis return to the XI.