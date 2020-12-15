Zoox, an independent subsidiary of Amazon.com, has unveiled its first all-electric, driver-less 'robotaxi' for plying in dense and urban environments. The futuristic vehicle has a carriage-like design and comes with around 100 safety features. It can operate continuously for 16 hours on a single charge and has a top-speed of 121km/h. Here's our roundup.

Information About the company

Zoox was established in 2014 and was acquired by Amazon in June this year. They use a combination of artificial intelligence, sustainable energy, robotics, and vehicular design, to give personal transportation a makeover. A cleaner, safer, and more enjoyable future for all, is their vision.

Highlights Zoox autonomous robotaxi: At a glance

Zoox's self-driving 'robotaxi' is built in the US. It has a carriage-like design and comes with four seats and slider doors. The passengers are seated face-to-face and there is no steering wheel as the car is completely driver-less. It has a length of only 3.63 meters, making it compact enough to fit in tight spaces and change directions without a lot of maneuvering.

Powertrain It is fully-electric and offers 16-hours of operational time

The Zoox 'robotaxi' runs on a 133kWh battery, which allows it to operate for 16-hours on a single charge. It offers all-wheel-drive, bi-directional capabilities, and can clock a top-speed of 121km/h. It claims to offer 100 safety features, including an envelope airbag for carriage seating. The car also combines cameras, radar, and LiDAR to have a 270-degree field-of-view for the elimination of blind spots.

Information What about the availability?