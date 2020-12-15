Last updated on Dec 15, 2020, 04:18 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Zoox, an independent subsidiary of Amazon.com, has unveiled its first all-electric, driver-less 'robotaxi' for plying in dense and urban environments.
The futuristic vehicle has a carriage-like design and comes with around 100 safety features. It can operate continuously for 16 hours on a single charge and has a top-speed of 121km/h.
Here's our roundup.
Zoox was established in 2014 and was acquired by Amazon in June this year. They use a combination of artificial intelligence, sustainable energy, robotics, and vehicular design, to give personal transportation a makeover. A cleaner, safer, and more enjoyable future for all, is their vision.
Zoox's self-driving 'robotaxi' is built in the US. It has a carriage-like design and comes with four seats and slider doors. The passengers are seated face-to-face and there is no steering wheel as the car is completely driver-less.
It has a length of only 3.63 meters, making it compact enough to fit in tight spaces and change directions without a lot of maneuvering.
The Zoox 'robotaxi' runs on a 133kWh battery, which allows it to operate for 16-hours on a single charge. It offers all-wheel-drive, bi-directional capabilities, and can clock a top-speed of 121km/h.
It claims to offer 100 safety features, including an envelope airbag for carriage seating. The car also combines cameras, radar, and LiDAR to have a 270-degree field-of-view for the elimination of blind spots.
The Zoox 'robotaxi' is currently undergoing tests in Las Vegas, Foster City, and San Francisco. At present, there is no official word regarding the pricing and availability of the car but we can expect it to arrive in the US market in 2022.
