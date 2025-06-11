What's the story

The United Kingdom, along with Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway, has imposed sanctions on two Israeli ministers: Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

The decision comes in response to their alleged incitement of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The sanctions target their personal capacities and involve a freeze on assets in the UK, disqualification from directorships, and a ban on entry into the country.

Here's all you need to know about them.