Who are Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli ministers facing sanctions?
What's the story
The United Kingdom, along with Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway, has imposed sanctions on two Israeli ministers: Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.
The decision comes in response to their alleged incitement of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
The sanctions target their personal capacities and involve a freeze on assets in the UK, disqualification from directorships, and a ban on entry into the country.
Here's all you need to know about them.
Profile
Ben-Gvir has called for expulsion of Palestinians
Ben-Gvir, 49, is the Israeli minister of national security and the leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, one of the members of PM Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition.
He has previously been convicted of supporting a Jewish terrorist group and inciting racism.
He has also called for the expulsion of Palestinians from their land and for replacing Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque with a synagogue.
The mosque is Islam's third-holiest site, while its location—the Temple Mount—is Judaism's holiest site.
Profile
Smotrich oversees Israel's rule over West Bank
Smotrich, the Israeli finance minister, leads the National Religious Party-Religious Zionism. He oversees Israel's rule over the West Bank, which is internationally recognized as illegal.
He has approved settlement expansion in the West Bank and called for a complete blockade on aid to Gaza.
Smotrich recently said not "a grain of wheat" should be allowed to enter Gaza, saying it will be "entirely destroyed" and its people should be encouraged to leave in great numbers to go to other countries.
Reaction
Israeli ministers respond to UK's decision
A self-described "fascist homophobe," Smotrich supported separate maternity wards for Jewish and Arab women and once organized an anti-gay "Beast Parade" rally against Gay Pride.
After the sanctions, Smotrich expressed "contempt" for Britain's decision, saying, "Britain has...tried once to prevent us from settling the cradle of our homeland, and we cannot do it again."
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called the move "outrageous," adding that an Israeli response would be decided at a "special government meeting early next week."
Sanctions
UK government on sanctions
The UK government said in a joint statement with Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway that the two Israeli ministers have incited "serious abuses of Palestinian human rights."
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said these actions are "not acceptable," hence they have taken action to hold those responsible accountable.
The sanctions were imposed under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 to designate the sministers "involved persons."