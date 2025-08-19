Google Pixel 10 series launch tomorrow: How to watch

Google will unveil its highly anticipated Pixel 10 series at the 'Made by Google' event tomorrow. The launch is set for 1pm ET (10:30pm IST) and can be streamed live on the official 'Made by Google' YouTube channel. The new lineup is expected to include five models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Tech upgrades Major camera upgrade for base model The Pixel 10 series will come with the new Tensor G5 chip, which is likely to power Gemini AI features. The base model of the series, Pixel 10, is expected to get a major camera upgrade with a 5x telephoto lens as part of the triple-lens setup on the back. This would be the first time optical zoom would be available on an entry-level model in Google's lineup.

Charging innovation Other devices expected at the event The new Pixel 10 series is also expected to support Qi2 magnetic charging. This would be similar to Apple's MagSafe ecosystem and is likely to be called "Pixelsnap." The event will also likely see the unveiling of the Pixel Watch 4 with a bigger battery and thinner bezels, as well as the budget-friendly Pixel Buds 2a.

Design enhancements Chip manufactured by TSMC The new Tensor G5 chip in the Pixel 10 series will be manufactured by TSMC using the same 3nm N3E process as Apple's A18 Pro chip. This change is expected to significantly boost processing power and improve thermal conduction. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be the first folding phone with an IP68 rating, offering complete dust and particle protection.