Allianz Life data breach exposes personal information of 1.1M customers

A major data breach at US-based insurance company Allianz Life has compromised the personal information of 1.1 million customers. The attack, which occurred in late July, was reported by Have I Been Pwned, a site that tracks data breaches. The stolen data includes the names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails of the affected individuals.

Statement Company still investigating the matter In its initial disclosure, Allianz Life had admitted that hackers had accessed personal information of most of its US customers, financial professionals, as well as select employees. The company is still investigating the matter. An Allianz Life spokesperson said they would provide dedicated resources such as two years of identity monitoring services to help those impacted by this breach.

Threat Breach part of larger trend of cyberattacks The Allianz Life breach is part of a larger trend of high-profile cyberattacks against multinational corporations. Last year, a hack on UnitedHealth's technology division affected nearly 192.7 million people, making it the biggest healthcare data breach in US history. In July, hackers also targeted Microsoft's on-premises SharePoint servers, affecting over 100 organizations including US government agencies, and raising concerns about identity security.