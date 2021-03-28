Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 75th edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat'. During his address, Modi urged farmers to adopt new alternatives along with traditional farming to boost income and create more employment opportunities. He suggested taking up bee farming for honey. He also praised India's COVID-19 vaccination drive. Here's more on what he said.

Details Modi revisits 'Mann ki Baat' journey

In his opening remarks, Modi recapped the past episodes of the show and thanked his listeners for their support. "It seems as though it was only yesterday that we had embarked on this journey together," he said. He also recalled that it was in March last year that India imposed the "Janata Curfew" before enforcing a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Amrut Mahotsav Amrut Mahotsav programs being held across country: Modi

Modi mentioned the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', a series of events organized by the government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Programs in connection with Amrut Mahotsav are being held across the country Modi urged the countryfolk to bring forth stories of India's independence movement during Amrut Mahotsav. "You can become a medium to connect people with them," he said.

Vaccination Modi praises India's vaccination program

Modi praised the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, under which over six crore people have been vaccinated so far. He said, "In Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, a 109-year-old woman got herself vaccinated. Similarly, a 107-year-old man in Delhi got himself vaccinated." The PM added, "We have to make people committed towards the mantra of 'Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi' (Vaccine as well as discipline)."

Sports Modi praises Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu

Modi congratulated cricketer Mithali Raj for becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to have made ten thousand runs. "In March, when we celebrated Women's Day, many women players secured records and medals in their name. India bagged the top position during the ISSF World Cup shooting organized at Delhi," he said. "PV Sindhu won silver in the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 tournament."

Farming 'Bee farmers helping Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign'

Separately, Modi said that farmers are now getting into bee farming. Modi cited the example of Gurdum village in Darjeeling, West Bengal, where people have taken up honeybee farming. "Today, there is a significant demand for honey harvested by them. This is also increasing their income. They are helping the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign," he said, urging farmers to adopt farming alternatives.

Festival Modi extends wishes ahead of festivals