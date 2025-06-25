'They stole it...': Dosanjh on Met Gala Maharaja necklace controversy

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently opened up about his historic appearances at the Met Gala and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He also spoke about the iconic necklace he wore at the Met Gala, which was an exact copy of the Maharaja of Patiala's original piece owned by Cartier. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, he claimed that Cartier had "stolen" this necklace from India.

Necklace saga 'I asked them for the necklace...' Dosanjh revealed that he had asked Cartier for the Maharaja of Patiala's necklace when he visited their showroom. "I knew instantly that when I go (to the Met Gala) I want to look like a raja," he said. "When I went to the Cartier showroom last time, I asked them if they'd give me the Maharaja of Patiala's necklace. It was ours, they stole it."

Replica creation 'There are more necklaces that they've taken...' Dosanjh further revealed that Cartier had promised to give him the necklace, but later informed him that it was at an exhibition. "There are more necklaces that they've taken and aren't giving back," he added. This led him to have a replica made for his Met Gala appearance.

Cultural pride Connection to Punjabi culture Dosanjh also spoke about his deep emotional connection to Punjabi culture. He revealed that he had cried when he first envisioned himself wearing a cape with the map of Punjab on it at the Met Gala. "Me going there isn't a big deal. But Punjab going there, and a turban being represented there, that's huge," he said.