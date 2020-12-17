Bitcoin on Wednesday broke through $20,000 for the first time ever following a sustained powerful rally for the world's largest and most well-known cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin surged over 14%, trading at a record $22,288.93 on Thursday, according to data from cryptocurrency site CoinDesk.

Notably, the cryptocurrency, which was valued at around $5,000 in March 2020, has nearly tripled this year.

