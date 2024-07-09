In brief Simplifying... In brief Quora's Poe has introduced a feature, Previews, that allows users to build interactive apps within chatbot conversations.

The apps, which can be shared via a link, can use data from various files, including videos, and support HTML output with CSS and Javascript.

However, this feature is only available on Poe's $20 per month premium plan.

Quora's Poe now lets you build apps within chatbot conversations

By Mudit Dube 12:56 pm Jul 09, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Quora's subscription-based platform, Poe, has launched a new feature called Previews. This innovative tool allows users to create and share interactive web applications within AI-powered chatbot conversations. By typing commands such as "Analyze the information in this report and turn it into a digestible and interactive presentation to help me understand it," users can generate apps including data visualizations, games, and drum machines directly in chats.

Cross-Platform compatibility

Previews supports multiple chatbots and file types

Previews is designed to work with multiple chatbots, including Meta's Llama 3 and OpenAI's GPT-4o, to create interactive applications. These apps can utilize information from various uploaded files, even videos. The created applications can be shared with anyone via a link. This feature bears resemblance to Anthropic's Artifacts but unlike Artifacts, Previews supports HTML output with CSS and Javascript functionality from any chatbot.

Functionality and cost

Previews's performance and accessibility

Quora states that Previews performs optimally with chatbots proficient in programming, such as Claude 3.5 Sonnet, GPT-4o, and Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro. However, access to building an app with Previews is limited to the $20 per month premium plan for Poe. Limited online demos of the Poe team's Preview feature suggest it works as advertised

Investigation fallout

Poe's launch of Preview feature comes amid controversy

The introduction of Previews by Poe comes amidst a controversy. Last month, an investigation by Wired claimed that Poe allowed users to download paywalled articles from news publications on demand. The report alleged that stories from publishers like The New York Times and The Atlantic were obtained using Quora's in-house Assistant chatbot. However, Quora continues to refute these allegations.