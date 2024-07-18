In short Simplifying... In short Meta has decided not to release its advanced AI model in Europe due to new EU regulations and data protection laws.

Meta won't release advanced AI model in Europe: Know why

By Akash Pandey 07:04 pm Jul 18, 202407:04 pm

What's the story Meta has decided to withhold its forthcoming multimodal AI model from the European Union (EU) market due to regulatory uncertainties. The AI model, designed to process video, audio, images, and text, will not be accessible to European companies despite its open license release. "We will release a multimodal Llama model over the coming months, but not in the EU due to the unpredictable nature of the European regulatory environment," stated Meta spokesperson Kate McLaughlin.

Compliance deadlines

EU's new act triggers compliance deadlines for tech companies

The decision by Meta follows the EU's recent finalization of compliance deadlines for AI companies under its new AI Act. Tech firms operating within the EU now have until August 2026 to adhere to regulations concerning copyright, transparency, and uses of AI such as predictive policing. This move by Meta mirrors Apple's recent hesitation about launching its Apple Intelligence rollout in the EU due to concerns regarding the Digital Markets Act.

Future releases

Meta's decision impacts future AI model releases in EU

Meta's decision not only affects the current multimodal AI model but also extends to future releases. However, an exception has been made for a larger, text-only version of the Llama 3 model, which Meta confirms will be available for EU customers. These models are intended to enhance AI capabilities in Meta platforms and the company's Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Data protection

Concerns over EU data protection laws

Meta's primary apprehension arises from the challenges of training AI models using data from European users while adhering to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the EU's existing data protection law. In May, Meta announced plans to untilize publicly available posts from Instagram and Facebook users to train future AI models but paused these plans in the EU following resistance from data privacy regulators.