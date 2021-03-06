Last updated on Mar 06, 2021, 10:49 am

On Friday, the government issued a gazette notification announcing the formation of a high-level committee to commemorate 75 years of India's independence on August 15, 2022. The panel will be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has 259 members from different backgrounds like sports, arts, and politics. Congress President Sonia Gandhi, superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan are members of the committee.

Plans Government will celebrate India's independence for 75 weeks

The government has planned to celebrate 75 years of the nation's freedom (India got its independence on August 15, 1947) as Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. As per plans, the celebrations will start 75 weeks before the date, i.e., on March 12, 2021. The day holds significance as it marks the 91st anniversary of salt Satyagraha, launched by the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Details PM Modi will launch the 'mahotsav' in Gujarat

The mahotsav will be launched by PM Modi in Gujarat while the first meeting of the committee will take place on March 8. The Union Ministry of Culture revealed that the panel will concern itself with celebrations at both national and international levels. Earlier, a National Implementation Committee, to be headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was also formed for the special celebrations.

Members Advani, Azad, Stalin, Yechury given a seat on the table

Besides Sonia Gandhi, other Opposition leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav, MK Stalin, and Sitaram Yechury are also part of the panel. Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani has also been included. Sportspersons MS Dhoni, Prakash Padukone, PV Sindhu, and Abhinav Bindra, as well as, spiritual personality Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev along with yoga guru Swami Ramdev have been named as members.

Members Dilip Kumar, Ratan Tata, AR Rahman also part of panel

A number of BJP ministers, like Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rajnath Singh, and Smriti Irani are members of the panel and so are Chief Ministers of all states, Governors, and Lieutenant-Governors. From the field of Arts, thespian Dilip Kumar, musical maestro AR Rahman, Bachchan, and Rajinikanth have been included. Industrialist Ratan Tata is also a member.

Panel SA Bobde, Bipin Rawat, Pratibha Patil among the 259 members