India

Excavations at Qutub Minar: Cultural Ministry deny giving ASI order

Written by Abhishek Hari May 22, 2022, 04:25 pm 2 min read

"No directions regarding excavations been issued," said officials at the Cultural Ministry

The officials at the Union Ministry of Culture rubbished reports stating that it had ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct excavations at the Qutub Minar in Delhi. Earlier, reports had stated that the excavation order was given after Hindu deity idols were reportedly discovered at the site, and claimed that the site was constructed by Raja Vikramaditya, a Hindu emperor.

Context Why does this story matter?

A petition was recently filed in Delhi's Saket court, requesting that Hindu deities be restored and worshipped in the Quwwutul Islam Mosque, which is part of the Qutub Minar complex.

According to the petition, Muhammad Ghori's general, Qutubuddin Aibak, demolished 27 temples and used this material to construct the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque on the site.

The petition will be heard on Tuesday.

Reason What triggered the excavation report?

The controversy erupted after ASI's former regional director, Dharamveer Sharma, recently claimed that Raja Vikramaditya, not Qutub-ud-Din Aibak, built the Qutub Minar to study the direction of the sun. Later, reports claimed that the ASI was asked by the ministry to submit an excavation report of the site.

Background No excavation conducted since 1991: ASI

Govind Mohan, the Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, made the decisions on Saturday during a site survey with officials, the reports claimed. Govind Mohan was accompanied by three historians, four ASI officers, and researchers to the site. The secretary was reportedly informed by the ASI officials that no excavation work had been done at the Qutub Minar complex since 1991.

VHP demand Hindu groups demands renaming of Qutub Minar to Vishnu Stambh

Earlier, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed that Qutub Minar was actually "Vishnu Stambh" and that the structure was built with materials salvaged from 27 Hindu-Jain temples. Following the discovery of the 1200-year-old idols of Lord Narsingha, Ganesha, and Krishna inside Qutub Minar, several Hindu organizations have staged protests, chanted the Hanuman Chalisa, and urged the renaming of Qutub Minar to Vishnu Stambh.

Information More details regarding the development

As per experts, the claim of a Vishnu Stambh is more plausible for the 5th century Gupta period Iron Pillar located in the Qutub Minar complex rather than the Minaret itself. In addition to the Qutub Minar, excavations will be conducted at Lalkot Fort and Mehrauli's Anangtal in Delhi. To recall, iconography is the study of identifying, describing and interpreting an image's content.