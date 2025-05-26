WhatsApp: You'll soon find all shared media in 1 hub
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature, the chat media hub, specifically for its web client.
As per WABetaInfo, the innovative tool will act as a centralized repository for all shared images, videos, GIFs, documents, and links across every chat.
The main purpose of the facility would be to simplify content browsing and storage management on the platform.
Usage
A look at the feature
The chat media hub will offer an efficient way for users to look for shared media without opening every conversation one by one.
The feature is still in the works and is expected to be released in a future update of WhatsApp's web client.
It would improve user experience by making content browsing more convenient and efficient.
Others
Similar facility available in mobile app
In a recent update, WhatsApp brought a similar media feature for community group chats on its mobile app.
The development was aimed at offering a dedicated section, where community members can easily browse all recent media shared across their group chats.
The chat media hub is also being considered for the web client, extending its benefits to all chats and not just community groups.
Features
A comprehensive overview of shared content
The chat media hub will be available via a dedicated entry point in the sidebar of the web client.
Once in this hub, you can browse all the images, videos, GIFs, and documents shared across your chats without opening each individual conversation.
The hub will also show additional details right in the list like the name of the contact who shared an item and when it was sent.
Experience
Enhanced search and sorting options
The chat media hub shall support caption-based search and provide sorting options to organize content by most recent, oldest first, or largest file first. A multi-select button will also be available to let users select multiple items at once.