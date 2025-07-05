NASA's Curiosity rover makes a surprise discovery on Mars

NASA 's Curiosity rover has made a groundbreaking discovery on Mars , uncovering pure elemental sulfur for the first time. The find was made in the Gediz Vallis Channel, an area already known to contain sulfate minerals. Sulfates are salts formed when sulfur combines with other minerals in water and then evaporates. This new discovery of pure sulfur suggests that there may be more of it present in the Gediz Vallis Channel than previously thought.

Accidental find Accidental discovery made by Curiosity rover The discovery of pure sulfur was made when the Curiosity rover accidentally cracked open a rock while exploring the Gediz Vallis Channel. The unremarkable-looking rock revealed yellow crystals of elemental sulfur, also known as brimstone. This is the first time pure sulfur has been found on Mars, even though sulfates are common in this region.

Sulfur abundance Finding an oasis in the desert The Gediz Vallis Channel is home to many rocks that look like the sulfur rock Curiosity crushed. This suggests that elemental sulfur could be plentiful in some areas of the channel. "Finding a field of stones made of pure sulfur is like finding an oasis in the desert," said Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).