NASA offers workers early retirement as budget cuts threaten jobs
What's the story
In light of proposed budget cuts, NASA has launched a new voluntary staff reduction program.
The agency has offered its employees the option of early retirement or deferred resignation.
The move comes as part of a larger strategy to reduce the workforce by a whopping 32% by 2026.
This would bring down the number of employees from 17,391 to 11,853 as Trump aims to reduce NASA's overall budget by 24%.
Official statement
NASA's phased approach to reducing its workforce
Cheryl Warner, a spokesperson for NASA, confirmed the agency's phased approach to reducing its workforce.
She said the new programs "afford employees the opportunity to depart while ensuring the agency remains fully capable to pursue its mission."
However, she also clarified that eligibility for these programs will depend on each employee's individual situation.
Decision timeline
Employees have until July 25 to decide
NASA employees have until July 25 to decide if they want to take part in any of the staff reduction programs.
Those who opt for the Deferred Resignation Program will likely stop working soon after and be paid through January 9, 2026.
Warner said participanting workers will start administrative leave within one to two weeks of signing their separation agreement.
Digital restructuring
NASA consolidating its social media accounts
This week, NASA also began consolidating its social media accounts related to major space missions.
The agency has over 300 accounts across 15 platforms and is looking to streamline its digital presence.
"With more than 300 agency accounts across 15 platforms, NASA is consolidating our social media footprint to be more focused," said Bethany Stevens, Press Secretary at NASA.