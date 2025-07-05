This robot can cook steak from 1,800km away using VR

In a groundbreaking demonstration of remote control technology, Chinese company Shenzhen Dobot has successfully used its humanoid robot , Dobot Atom, to cook a steak from 1,800km away. The innovative feat was achieved using a virtual reality (VR) headset. The whole process was captured in a four-minute video shared on the company's official WeChat account.

Performance How the robot prepared the steak The video shows Dobot Atom, which was launched in March, replicating the movements of an engineer wearing a VR headset. The engineer was located in Guangdong province while the robot was in Shandong province, 1,800km away. The humanoid robot performed several delicate tasks like dabbing the steak with a paper towel, pouring oil on it, flipping it over and even sprinkling salt with its fingers.

Technological advancement About Dobot Atom Dobot Atom is a highly advanced humanoid robot with a precision of 0.05mm in its hand movements. However, as of now, only its upper body can be controlled remotely. The company has already started global deliveries with Japan being the first recipient. This makes Dobot one of the few Chinese companies to have achieved mass production in this field.