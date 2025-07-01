Neuralink's brain chip can restore hearing, claims Elon Musk

Elon Musk has claimed that his brain chip technology, developed by Neuralink , could potentially restore hearing in people who have been completely deaf since birth. The ambitious claim was made in response to a post on X, highlighting the dangers of hearing loss and the lack of effective treatments for it. The post also mentioned how hearing loss increases dementia risk and accelerates brain shrinkage.

Promise How Neuralink can help Responding to the post, an X user had suggested that Neuralink's next product should focus on restoring hearing. Musk agreed to this, saying there is a clear path to achieve this with their technology. He claimed that Neuralink's device can directly stimulate neurons in the brain that are responsible for processing sound.

Trial updates 3 people have received the implant Musk's claim comes as he recently confirmed that three people have already received the Neuralink implant. The update was shared during a live event in Las Vegas, which was streamed on X. He said all the three recipients are doing well. The firm has improved the implant since the first human procedure about a year ago, and is now planning to chip 20-30 more people this year as part of its ongoing development process.