Entertainment

Actor Mukesh Khanna passes controversial remarks against women; gets trolled

Actor Mukesh Khanna passes controversial remarks against women; gets trolled

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 10, 2022, 10:50 am 2 min read

Actor Mukesh Khanna has irked netizens after passing objectionable remarks against women.

Veteran TV and film actor Mukesh Khanna has found himself in the soup yet again. Khanna is no stranger to backlash, and over the years, several of his statements have courted controversies. This time, the Shaktimaan actor has irked netizens for "slut shaming" women and belittling, almost negating, women's sexual authority and bodily autonomy. Naturally, social media has pulled him up. Here's what happened.

Video 'Women lure men, ask for photos, blackmail them later'

In the video posted on his YouTube channel, Bheeshm International, Khanna spoke at length about the numerous "catfish accounts" doing the rounds on social media. He advised men to stay away from such accounts since they first ask for private photos and then allegedly use them to blackmail the sender. Khanna also said such "fraud" women often reach out to him on WhatsApp, too.

Allegations 'Some women are running a s*x racket online,' alleged Khanna

In the clip that runs for over seven minutes, the Mahabharat actor can also be seen saying, "Earlier, women had the chance of saying no, but now men should be saying no." He further said, "If a girl asks a guy for s*x online, she must be doing dhandha [running a sex racket]." He also termed such women "characterless" and "uncivilized."

Instagram Post You can watch the video here

Instagram post A post shared by bollywoodshitposts on August 10, 2022 at 10:06 am IST

Backlash Netizens aren't pleased with Khanna's 'moral policing'

Once Khanna posted about his video on Instagram, netizens started slamming him. One user left a cheeky response saying, "When both shakti (strength) and maan (respect) leaves you," while another said, "Expected better from you." Another netizen commented, "Times have changed. Multiple women make physical relations before marriage and there's nothing wrong in this." The 64-year-old is also being accused of deleting negative comments.

Looking back Khanna has made headlines for the wrong reasons earlier, too

In 2020, Khanna was thrashed online for his blatantly misogynistic and regressive remarks. At a time when the entertainment industry was reeling under numerous instances of #MeToo, Khanna shifted the entire onus on women and said that "such problems started because women began going to work." Post backlash, Khanna eventually issued a clarification online and alleged that his statements were viewed out of context.