Mark Ruffalo's 'Task' heads to OTT: How to watch
Mark Ruffalo is back in the spotlight with "Task," a new HBO mini-series landing in India on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium this September 8.
The show follows Ruffalo as FBI agent Tom, leading a team to crack a string of home invasions tied to Robbie—a regular guy with not-so-regular secrets.
With just seven episodes, expect a tight, intense crime drama ride.
Cast and crew of the show
Alongside Ruffalo, you'll see Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, and Thuso Mbedu taking on major roles.
The series comes from Brad Ingelsby (who made "Mare of Easttown" such a hit), serving as both creator and executive producer.
Set in Philadelphia's working-class neighborhoods, "Task" digs into what drives these crimes—and the personal struggles Agent Tom faces along the way—bringing another gripping crime story to HBO's lineup.