SBI outage: Banking services hit by technical glitches
What's the story
State Bank of India's (SBI) mobile banking services are facing technical glitches at the moment, affecting users across the country.
Several customers have complained about issues with both mobile banking and fund transfer services.
According to data from Downdetector, there has been a sharp spike in reports of outage for SBI's mobile banking and fund services, especially between 11:00am to 11:30am IST.
Issue distribution
Majority of issues linked to mobile banking
The reported issues are mainly related to mobile banking, which accounts for nearly 64% of the complaints.
Fund transfer problems account for nearly 33% of the issues, while ATM-related problems make up a smaller chunk at 3%.
Users have also taken to social media platforms to express their concerns over failed transactions, delayed payments, and problems accessing their accounts.
SBI's announcement
SBI announces temporary unavailability of digital services
Amid the recurring problems, SBI released a statement on social media platform X.
"Due to Annual Closing activities our digital Services will be unavailable to our esteemed customers between 1:00pm to 4:00pm (IST) on 01.04.2025," it read.
The bank advised customers to use UPI Lite and ATM channels during this period for uninterrupted services and apologized for the inconvenience caused by these disruptions.