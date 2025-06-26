Did you know? Amitabh re-dubbed 'Agneepath' overnight after audience backlash
What's the story
In a recent interview with India Today, actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed that his father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, had to re-dub Agneepath in one night. The reason? The original voice used by Big B was not well-received by audiences, prompting this late-night dubbing session! "In Agneepath, he attempted this voice which was different than the usual tone," said Abhishek.
Audience reaction
'People thought speakers were off...': Abhishek on audience reactions
Abhishek recalled, "And when the film released, they started getting reports that people were breaking the theaters and the sound system because they said, 'Hey what's happened to Amitabh Bachchan's voice?' They thought the speakers were off." "So Yash Johar called and said we have to do something about this."
Dubbing session
'Dad went into the dubbing studio and I fell asleep'
Abhishek fondly remembered the night his father spent in the dubbing studio. "I remember that Friday night, dad went into the dubbing studio, and I sat with him and I fell asleep." "He spent the entire night re-dubbing the entire film in his normal voice. And Saturday morning, I remember around 8 o'clock he walked out of there, woke me up and walked out."
Post-dubbing
'He took the cans straight for mixing...': Abhishek
The actor further added, "He took the cans straight for mixing. And by Saturday night, they were sending those prints out with the new voice." "So we have many memories of this dubbing studio." Agneepath, released in 1990, remains one of Bachchan's most iconic films. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles. It was directed by Mukul Anand. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.