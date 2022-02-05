Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar's health condition critical; singer on ventilator support: Reports

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 05, 2022, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 last month, following which she was admitted to a Mumbai hospital

The health condition of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has reportedly deteriorated. The 92-year-old is currently on ventilator support in ICU at a Mumbai hospital. She was being treated for COVID-19-induced pneumonia. On January 30, it was announced her condition improved. But, according to the latest update, her condition is critical and she will remain under medical observation.

Details Mangeshkar to remain in ICU under medical observation

Though Mangeshkar showed signs of improvement last month, she had been under observation by Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. "Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr. Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital," tweeted ANI.

Information She contracted COVID-19 nearly a month ago

Sharing an update over the deterioration in her health, Mangeshkar's team has issued a statement saying, "Lata Didi's health has worsened again. She is still in ICU and will be under the doctor's supervision. For the last 27 days, she is admitted to the hospital and her treatment is going on." It has been nearly a month since the Bharat Ratna recipient contracted COVID-19.

Updates Team slammed rumors about her ill health last month

In January, Mangeshkar's team had issued a statement urging fans not to fall for rumors about her health floating on internet. It read, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment...by Dr. Pratit Samdani. The family and the doctors need their space (sic)," requesting fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

History Was admitted to hospital due to breathlessness in 2019

Last month, before being hospitalized, Mangeshkar posted a tweet to mark 80 years of her debut on radio. Notably, the "Nightingale of India" rendered her voice for songs in 1,000+ films in languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and other regional languages. To recall, in September 2019, too, she was admitted to the hospital after she complained of breathlessness. We wish her a speedy recovery!