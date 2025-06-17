What's the story

Director Vivek Agnihotri, known for films The Vaccine War and The Kashmir Files, has finally responded to actor Tanushree Dutta's old allegations against him.

The controversy dates back to their collaboration on the movie Chocolate, which came out in 2005.

In an old interview, Dutta had accused Agnihotri of being rude and making her uncomfortable on set.

Now, after years of not responding, the filmmaker has broken his silence—and he hasn't held back.