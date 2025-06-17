'When you're not successful...': Vivek Agnihotri responds to Tanushree's allegations
What's the story
Director Vivek Agnihotri, known for films The Vaccine War and The Kashmir Files, has finally responded to actor Tanushree Dutta's old allegations against him.
The controversy dates back to their collaboration on the movie Chocolate, which came out in 2005.
In an old interview, Dutta had accused Agnihotri of being rude and making her uncomfortable on set.
Now, after years of not responding, the filmmaker has broken his silence—and he hasn't held back.
Statement
Here's what Agnihotri said
In a recent appearance on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Agnihotri addressed Dutta's allegations.
He subtly criticized the actor, saying, "The thing about the film industry is that actors and actresses have a lot of pressure to be successful."
"Jab aap successful nahi hote, toh aap kahi baar frustrate ho jaate hai ki (When you're not successful, you get frustrated), you don't know what state of mind you are in."
"You can't stay in that sanity. You can't be rational."
Reaction
'When such things happen with me, I prefer to forgive...'
Agnihotri further said, "When such things happen with me, I prefer to forgive."
"People keep talking about you, but I don't take them seriously. I don't like to get engaged in such issues and let them do whatever they want to do."
The statement comes in response to serious allegations made by Dutta in an old interview with Faridoon Shahryar.
Allegations
What did Dutta say?
The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor claimed that Agnihotri had once yelled at her for being "unprofessional" for being five minutes late on set.
She said, "One day, when I arrived on set five minutes late, he yelled at me and called me unprofessional."
She also alleged that she had to sit in revealing clothes unnecessarily, despite being off-camera.
Ongoing saga
Agnihotri's upcoming film and Dutta's response
As of now, the actor has not responded to Agnihotri's remarks.
In this ongoing feud, it is to be seen if Dutta will hit back at the filmmaker's comments or not.
On the work front, Agnihotri is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film The Bengal Files, which is slated to hit theaters on September 5, 2025.