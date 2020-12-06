Staying active all day long is important for our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. But lately, this has become difficult due to the pandemic. Since COVID-19 has restricted our outdoor activities, most of us are becoming very inactive. This has been further amplified by the WFH culture. But don't worry. Here are some ways that can keep you physically active throughout the day.

Cleaning Cleaning is the ultimate double-duty activity

If you think you have been sitting around doing nothing for a very long time, it's time to clean your house. This may seem like a chore, but it is more than that. When you are scrubbing your furniture, vacuuming your place, doing your dishes, or dusting some shelves, your arms get a good workout. All these activities ensure you are physically active.

Play Playing movement-based games is fun and healthy

If you have some space in or near your house where you can safely play without the risk of infection, take the opportunity to go out with your family or friends. Outdoor classic games like freeze or tag are fun. You can also play sports like football or badminton. For indoors, try some movement-based games like Twister or Musical Chairs.

Sneak workouts Sneak in some exercises into your daily routine

There is nothing like regular exercise. But many people are unable to spare some time for it. This simply translates into inactivity. If you are facing this problem, start sneaking in some exercises into your routine tasks. For example, when you are watching your regular TV shows, try doing some jumping jacks during the commercial breaks. Do some push-ups and planks as well.

Dance Dancing can take away your stress and inactivity

The most fun way to be active is dancing. This one is my favorites because dancing blows your stress away. This is also an easy way to insert some simple exercises into your routine. Make a small playlist of your favorite songs, play them out loud, and start moving those feet. You don't need to be an expert dancer for this. Just be yourself.

Keep moving Don't sit rigidly while working, keep moving