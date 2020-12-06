Many things can cause lower back pain. Your posture, lifting a heavy item, wrong exercise posture, etc. There are many more reasons that can cause lower back pain. But you can easily prevent it by making some changes in your daily routine. After all, the prevention of this pain is all about relieving pressure, reducing strain, protecting your spine, and strengthening your muscles.

Sleeping pose Ensure a comfortable but correct sleeping position

Sometimes a bad sleeping position can cause lower back pain. If this is your case, here are some tips. Sleep on your side with your knees pulled up slightly toward your chest. Sleeping on your back can put pressure on your spine. But if you still prefer to sleep like this, put one pillow under your knees and another one under your lower back.

Bone health Improve your bone health with vitamin D and calcium

A strong spine is key to preventing lower back pain. It is important to consume foods containing vitamin D and calcium to strengthen it. Dairy products like milk and yogurt will fulfill your calcium needs. Some leafy greens also have this nutrient. The biggest source of vitamin D is sunlight. Also, you can include mushrooms, egg yolk, fatty fish, and other seafood in your diet.

Weight If excessive weight is causing it, plan your diet carefully

Our spine is designed to carry and distribute the body's weight. However, excessive weight can strain the spine, which can cause intense lower back pain. If you think that you have put on unwanted kilos, don't go on random diets. Talk to your doctor and find out the problems your weight might be causing. Then chart out a diet and exercise plan accordingly.

Posture Use an ergonomic chair for work for a good posture

Bad posture is the leading reason behind lower back pain. Whether it's slouching forward while working or long sitting hours, bad posture can cause problems like disc degeneration. To avoid this, use an ergonomic chair that supports your back and thighs. You can also invest in a standing desk and spend some time in the day working while standing.

Exercise Exercises for strengthening the lower back and preventing back pain