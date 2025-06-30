Kolkata rape case: DNA samples of accused, hockey stick recovered

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old law student in Kolkata has recovered crucial evidence. This includes DNA samples from the three accused—Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukherjee—and the hockey stick used in the assault. The SIT also seized the clothes worn by both the survivor and the accused during the incident.

Evidence collection Survivor's complaint details assault The survivor's complaint detailed how Mishra attacked her with a hockey stick and raped her despite her injuries. "He went on raping me. After a while, I stopped fighting back so that I could get out of the room," she wrote. Forensic teams have recovered hair strands from the crime scene, believed to be evidence of the survivor's struggle.

Clothing match Clothes matching those worn by accused during incident recovered The SIT has also matched the color of the clothes seized from Mishra's home with CCTV footage from the incident. These clothes will undergo forensic testing to uncover more evidence. The team visited all three accused's homes, collecting additional clothing items for analysis. Mishra's mobile phone, which allegedly contains videos of the crime, has also been recovered and is expected to be a key piece of evidence in the prosecution case.

Crime scene Police investigating who else was present at college Officers have also recovered three benches from the guard room, which were pushed together to form a makeshift bed. Samples resembling blood stains were collected from one corner of a bench and sent for testing. The police are now investigating who else was present at the college on the day of the incident. They have requested a list of 25 students from the institution as part of this investigation.