KTM announces limited-edition 1290 Super Duke RR motorcycleLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 07:01 pm
KTM has launched a lighter and more performance-oriented version of its 1290 Super Duke R bike, called the 1290 Super Duke RR.
This is a limited-edition model and only 500 units of the bike will be produced to be sold globally.
As for the key highlights, it comes with some weight-saving measures, higher-spec components, revised electronics, and a 1,301cc engine.
Here's our roundup.
Design
It is 9kg lighter than the standard variant
The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR has an aggressive-looking naked design, featuring a chiseled fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, and a sharp, angular rear section made of carbon fiber.
The vehicle has a kerb weight of 180kg, making it 9kg lighter than the standard model. It rides on Michelin Power Cup2 tires wrapped in matte black alloy wheels.
Information
The bike is fueled by a 180hp, 1,301cc engine
The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR draws power from a 1,301cc, LC8, 75-degree, V-twin motor that is tuned to produce 180hp of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. The motor is expected to be linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
It comes with two riding modes
The KTM 1290 Super Duke RR comes with disc brakes, throttle response, launch control, motor slip regulation, and cornering ABS.
It also boasts of a revised electronics package that offers two riding modes: Track and Performance.
Suspension duties on the bike are handled by fully adjustable WP APEX PRO 7548 Close Cartridge forks on the front and an APEX PRO 7746 rear shock unit
Information
2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR: Pricing and availability
In Australia, the limited-run KTM 1290 Super Duke RR costs AUD 38,400 (roughly Rs. 21.54 lakh) and will be up for pre-orders starting April 13. The company is yet to reveal if the bike will be launched in India.