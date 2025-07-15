Michael Fassbender roles that prove he's a master of complexity

If anyone can make you feel bad for a villain, it's Michael Fassbender. The talented actor has lent his talent to some of the best movies in the past decades, leaving an indelible mark on his audience. Fassbender has played a range of characters from historical to sci-fi, and they all have something in common- their complexity. Here, we take a look at five of his most amazing roles.

Historical drama '12 Years A Slave' In 12 Years a Slave, Fassbender takes on the role of Edwin Epps, a brutal plantation owner. His portrayal is nothing short of intense and unflinching, bringing the harsh realities of the time to life. The film itself was widely praised for its historical accuracy and emotional depth, with Fassbender's performance being highlighted as one of its strongest elements.

Superhero genre 'X-Men: First Class' In X-Men: First Class, Fassbender played Erik Lehnsherr, aka Magneto, and delving into the realms of power, revenge, and redemption, the actor made the superhero genre a little more interesting. Not only did he make the character's backstory and motivations believable, but he also ended up making Magneto one of the most complex characters in the X-Men universe.

Biographical role 'Steve Jobs' Fassbender took on the task of portraying Steve Jobs in the biopic of the Apple co-founder. His act was noted for encapsulating Jobs's difficult personality, including his visionary drive and personal flaws. The movie offered an in-depth view of the moments that defined Jobs's career, with Fassbender giving a nuanced performance that struck a chord with the audience.

Psychological drama 'Shame' In Shame, Fassbender plays Brandon Sullivan, a man grappling with his demons in the form of addiction. The film explores the themes of isolation and self-destruction, and with an emotionally raw performance, Fassbender made the critics sit up and take notice. His portrayal highlighted issues often left unspoken in society.