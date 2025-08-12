The decline is largely due to a nearly 10% increase in refunds

Direct tax collections down 4% this fiscal: What's the reason?

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:51 pm Aug 12, 202505:51 pm

What's the story

India's direct tax collections have seen a decline of nearly 4% in the first five months of the current fiscal year (2025-26). The net collection, which includes the corporate tax, non-corporate tax, securities transaction tax, as well as other levies, stood at ₹6.64 lakh crore. This is a drop of 3.95% from ₹6.91 lakh crore during the same period last year, according to data from the Income Tax Department released today.