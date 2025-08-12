Casio is now selling locally made watches in India
What's the story
Casio India, a subsidiary of Japan's Casio Computer Co Ltd, has begun selling locally manufactured watch models. The move is part of the company's long-term strategy for the Indian market. The company has started selling three locally made watches through a third party, and more are expected to follow in the coming days.
Market focus
India a priority market
Casio India, which entered the Indian market in 1996, has always considered India a priority market. The company's decision to "Make in India" is both strategic and symbolic. It hopes that local manufacturing will help it become more agile and responsive in a rapidly evolving market like India, where fashion trends, functions, and consumer expectations are constantly changing.
Strategic alignment
Local manufacturing to enhance product availability
Casio India's move to start local manufacturing of watches is a strategic step toward enhancing product availability and supporting national manufacturing goals. The company said this milestone also allows it to respond more intuitively to Indian consumer preferences. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, emphasized that by manufacturing locally, they can design goods that truly resonate with the Indian mindset and lifestyle.