-
#HealthBytes: Does music therapy have any benefits at all?Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 12:54 pm
-
Music has a strong connection with our memories and listening to it is an effective way to uplift our moods.
Music therapy involves using different elements of music like listening to music, making tunes, singing, writing lyrics, etc. to improve one's physical and emotional health.
This therapy is conducted by musicians trained in various clinical aspects like cognitive neuroscience, psychological disorders, pain management, etc.
-
-
Depression
This therapy can be an effective component in treating depression
-
Various aspects of music such as sound, tune, and pitch are processed by different parts of the brain and this can have a favorable impact on people who suffer from mental illnesses.
Research suggests that music significantly reduces the amount of stress hormones such as cortisol that are released into the blood and thus lessens the symptoms of anxiety and depression.
-
Insomnia
It is helpful for those suffering from sleep disorders, insomnia
-
Music is our go-to pill for a good night's sleep after a tiring day.
In that light, music therapy is a proven method that cures insomnia and sleep disorders, hence enabling better sleep.
It is also important to note that music therapy is a non-invasive method of treatment and has no side-effects in comparison to traditional and other pharmaceutical methods of treating sleep-related disorders.
-
Cancer
Boosts emotional and psychological well-being in cancer patients
-
Coping up with cancer is both an emotional and physical process, and in short, a complex one.
Music therapy alone may not prove beneficial but it can bring about a positive change in patients who are undergoing painful radiation treatments and chemotherapy.
Several studies suggest that music eases the physical and psychological symptoms in cancer patients and reduces the anxiety experienced by them.
-
Pain relief
Decreases pain perception and helps in relieving pain
-
Music therapy is known to provide relief for intense, short-term pain and also chronic ones.
This makes it a valuable non-invasive painkilling alternative, especially for children.
It's also made use of as a positive source of distraction during labor pain and to calm a woman during her pregnancy.
Research suggests that music therapy-assisted childbirth has various benefits, both in laboring mothers and newborns.