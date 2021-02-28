Music has a strong connection with our memories and listening to it is an effective way to uplift our moods. Music therapy involves using different elements of music like listening to music, making tunes, singing, writing lyrics, etc. to improve one's physical and emotional health. This therapy is conducted by musicians trained in various clinical aspects like cognitive neuroscience, psychological disorders, pain management, etc.

Depression This therapy can be an effective component in treating depression

Various aspects of music such as sound, tune, and pitch are processed by different parts of the brain and this can have a favorable impact on people who suffer from mental illnesses. Research suggests that music significantly reduces the amount of stress hormones such as cortisol that are released into the blood and thus lessens the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Insomnia It is helpful for those suffering from sleep disorders, insomnia

Music is our go-to pill for a good night's sleep after a tiring day. In that light, music therapy is a proven method that cures insomnia and sleep disorders, hence enabling better sleep. It is also important to note that music therapy is a non-invasive method of treatment and has no side-effects in comparison to traditional and other pharmaceutical methods of treating sleep-related disorders.

Cancer Boosts emotional and psychological well-being in cancer patients

Coping up with cancer is both an emotional and physical process, and in short, a complex one. Music therapy alone may not prove beneficial but it can bring about a positive change in patients who are undergoing painful radiation treatments and chemotherapy. Several studies suggest that music eases the physical and psychological symptoms in cancer patients and reduces the anxiety experienced by them.

Pain relief Decreases pain perception and helps in relieving pain