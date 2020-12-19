Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Delhi seems to be under control now, as the city reported 1,133 fresh cases at a positivity rate of less than 1.5 percent. The highest single-day spike to date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11.

Quote We fought it all together: Kejriwal

"There was a time in November when the daily cases went up to nearly 8,600. But, even then it wasn't a panicky situation in Delhi, and beds were available. We fought it all together. The official report will soon be out," Kejriwal said.

Details Cases dropped to 1.3 per cent, lowest so far: Kejriwal

The chief minister said the situation in Delhi has improved significantly. "The positivity rate has dropped to 1.3 percent, one of the lowest so far in Delhi, and nationally too," he said. The positivity rate had gone up to 15.26 percent in early November. "It seems, together all of us have brought the third wave of the pandemic in Delhi under control," Kejriwal added.

Gratitude expressed Kejriwal thanked Centre, parties and religious institutions for their support