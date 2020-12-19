Last updated on Dec 19, 2020, 03:30 pm
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Delhi seems to be under control now, as the city reported 1,133 fresh cases at a positivity rate of less than 1.5 percent.
The highest single-day spike to date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11.
"There was a time in November when the daily cases went up to nearly 8,600. But, even then it wasn't a panicky situation in Delhi, and beds were available. We fought it all together. The official report will soon be out," Kejriwal said.
The chief minister said the situation in Delhi has improved significantly. "The positivity rate has dropped to 1.3 percent, one of the lowest so far in Delhi, and nationally too," he said. The positivity rate had gone up to 15.26 percent in early November.
"It seems, together all of us have brought the third wave of the pandemic in Delhi under control," Kejriwal added.
"I salute COVID-19 warriors, frontline workers; thank Centre, political parties and religious institutions for their support and cooperation," Kejriwal said.
"45,000 active cases in November, are now down to about 12,000," he added.
He also said people can't afford to be complacent about the COVID-19 situation, and "advised them to still be vigilant, observe safety norms like wearing masks and observing social distancing".
