Last updated on Feb 02, 2021, 02:06 am

India on Monday reported roughly 9,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.76 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 100 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,54,544. Kerala, which is among the worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,07,57,610 COVID-19 cases, 1,54,392 deaths

Till Monday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,07,57,610 COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,392 deaths, 1,68,235 active cases, and 1,04,34,983 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,07,67,127 cases and 1,54,544 deaths till Monday night. Over 10.44 million have recovered. 165 people have been confirmed to have tested positive for the mutated UK strain in India. Meanwhile, 37,58,843 people have been vaccinated.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 20,28,347 total cases, 51,109 deaths, 19,32,294 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,39,775 total cases, 12,220 deaths, 9,21,592 recoveries. Kerala: 9,32,637 total cases, 3,760 deaths, 8,59,421 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,87,900 total cases, 7,154 deaths, 8,79,504 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,38,842 total cases, 12,363 deaths, 8,21,947 recoveries. Delhi: 6,35,217 total cases, 10,856 deaths, 6,23,096 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,00,470 total cases, 8,662 deaths, 5,86,505 recoveries.

Key updates 3.5K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 1.9K fresh infections

Kerala reported 3,459 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.3% with 33,579 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 1,948 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.9% with 39,055 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 322. The tally has climbed to 3,05,689, including 3,706 deaths and 2,97,859 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 121 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.7 lakh