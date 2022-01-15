'Against the Ice' trailer: Explorers must survive nature, each other

Trailer for 'Against the Ice' is haunting, yet breathtaking

Streaming giant Netflix is here with yet another original survivor movie with Against the Ice. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole lead the icy adventure in a story based on the real-life expedition of Denmark's Alabama Expedition to Greenland. The trailer for the film was released recently. Featuring a lot of untameable terrain and harsh survival moments, the trailer is chilling. Here's a breakdown.

Trailer A captain and inexperienced mechanic take on dangerous ice cap

Director Peter Flinth opens the trailer with Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen (Coster-Waldau) looking for a volunteer who will accompany him to Greenland. He aims to retrieve the findings of the missing Denmark Expedition, a group of explorers who had previously embarked on this journey and never returned. Inexperienced mechanic Iver Iversen (Cole) volunteers to go and the Captain agrees as he's the only one willing.

Story This journey will not be easy with several obstructions emerging

The 2:24-minute clip shows us how the journey is enjoyable at the beginning, although harsh from the onset. But soon things start to go dark. "You never think you can't make it. You always believe there will be a way," Mikkelsen says as ominous music in the background hints at foreboding difficulty. The two explorers will have to fight nature, alongside their own minds.

Two explorers are on a journey of survival—but can they survive each other?



Background Story based on real-life Mikkelsen and Iversen's 1909 trip

Bust of Mikkelsen in Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland (Source: Hannes Grobe via Britannica)

The trailer does a fair job of introducing us to the tale as well as making viewers curious about whether the duo is able to survive. Real-life Mikkelsen and Iversen had traveled to northeast Greenland in 1909 to look for the findings of the Denmark Expedition and disprove America's claim that Greenland was two islands. They were then lost in the Arctic till 1912.

Information 'Against the Ice' will drop on Netflix in March

Producer Baltasar Kormákur (Everest-fame) is backing the Netflix project, which, by the looks of the trailer, is going to excel in terms of visual appeal. Interestingly, Coster-Waldau, who famously played Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, will be joined by Charles Dance in this film. Dance had played his father Tywin Lannister in GoT. Against the Ice is coming to Netflix on March 2.