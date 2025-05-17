CPI(M) joins 'Operation Sindoor' all-party delegations, despite reservations
What's the story
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decided to participate in the all-party delegations formed by the government after the Pahalgam attack and 'Operation Sindoor'.
The decision comes despite the party's reservations.
The CPI(M) reiterated its demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss these issues.
"We urge the government to immediately convene the Parliament session, apprise the people, and also provide opportunities to seek clarifications," said a party statement.
International representation
CPI(M) leader to represent India in global delegations
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader John Brittas will be part of the international delegations. The government has informed him about the various countries these delegations will visit.
"Despite our reservations, we feel obliged to be part of such a delegation," said the party.
The Left party also criticized the government's decision to brief only the chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party-National Democratic Alliance (BJP-NDA) ruled states on Operation Sindoor, calling it discriminatory.
Inclusive briefing
CPI(M) demands inclusive briefing for all chief ministers
The CPI(M) demanded a meeting of all chief ministers, irrespective of their political affiliations.
The party stressed that the government should be transparent and accountable to all citizens.
"The government is first accountable to the people of India and should be transparent in its actions," said the party.
It also urged an end to attempts by ruling party leaders to communalize the situation.
Delegation details
Government's plan for all-party delegations
The government has announced plans to send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council.
The aim is to project India's national consensus and its strong stand against terrorism after recent incidents.
A statement from the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said these delegations would carry forth India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism.