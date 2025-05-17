What's the story

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decided to participate in the all-party delegations formed by the government after the Pahalgam attack and 'Operation Sindoor'.

The decision comes despite the party's reservations.

The CPI(M) reiterated its demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss these issues.

"We urge the government to immediately convene the Parliament session, apprise the people, and also provide opportunities to seek clarifications," said a party statement.