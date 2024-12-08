Charlie Dean becomes third England Women bowler with ODI hat-trick
Charlie Dean has scripted history by becoming the third England Women bowler to take a hat-trick in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The 23-year-old achieved the milestone in the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on December 8. Before Dean, only Carole Hodges and Clare Connor had attained the record for England in WODIs. Dean's hat-trick eventually resulted in a six-wicket win for England Women. She finished with figures worth 4/45 from her 10 overs.
Dean joins these legends
Hodges was the first English woman to take an ODI hat-trick, which she achieved against Denmark in 1993. Six years later, Connor entered record books with a hat-trick against India in 1999. In the men's segment, James Anderson became the first English player to achieve this milestone in 2003, during a match against Pakistan at The Oval. Steve Harmison (2004), Andrew Flintoff (2009), and Steve Finn (2015) joined Anderson later on.
Dean's hat-trick: A game-changing performance
Dean's hat-trick proved to be the turning point for England against SA. After England had dismissed Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen andded 58 runs for the third wicket. However, Dean broke the partnership by dismissing Marizanne Kapp on the 17th over's final ball, followed by Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta in quick succession. SA were bowled out for 135, and the Englishwomen chased it down in 24 overs with six wickets in hand.
Dean races to 62 scalps in WODIs
Dean has raced to a tally of 62 wickets in the 50-over format for England Women in 35 matches at 20.20. She claimed her 5th four-fer in WODIs in addition to a fifer.