After Sunjay Kapur's death, wife Priya joins Sona Comstar board

Sunjay Kapur , the chairman of Sona Comstar and a prominent figure in the automotive technology industry, died at the age of 53 earlier this month. His sudden demise from a fatal allergic reaction after accidentally swallowing a bee while playing polo in England has shocked many. The company has since announced leadership changes to fill the void left by his passing, including the appointment of his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur , as an Additional Non-Executive Director (NED).

New appointments Sona Comstar appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as new Chairman Reportedly, with this post, Sachdev Kapur will be able to advise the board without being involved in day-to-day activities. In the wake of Kapur's death, Sona Comstar has appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as its new Chairman. Vivek Vikram Singh will continue as the CEO. Overly, who has been an Independent Director since February 2021, brings nearly five years of involvement with the company and a wealth of operational experience from his previous roles at Blackstone Group and General Motors Corporation.

New role Who is Kapur's wife Priya? Sachdev Kapur is a multifaceted entrepreneur and investor with a strong background in investment banking, retail, and automotive sectors. A University College London graduate with degrees in Mathematics and Business Management, she is also a Director at Aureus Investment Private Limited. Separately, Kapur's children with ex-wife-Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor—Samaira and Kiaan—have reportedly been gifted bonds worth ₹14 crore each.