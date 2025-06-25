After Sunjay Kapur's death, wife Priya joins Sona Comstar board
What's the story
Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar and a prominent figure in the automotive technology industry, died at the age of 53 earlier this month. His sudden demise from a fatal allergic reaction after accidentally swallowing a bee while playing polo in England has shocked many. The company has since announced leadership changes to fill the void left by his passing, including the appointment of his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, as an Additional Non-Executive Director (NED).
New appointments
Sona Comstar appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as new Chairman
Reportedly, with this post, Sachdev Kapur will be able to advise the board without being involved in day-to-day activities. In the wake of Kapur's death, Sona Comstar has appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as its new Chairman. Vivek Vikram Singh will continue as the CEO. Overly, who has been an Independent Director since February 2021, brings nearly five years of involvement with the company and a wealth of operational experience from his previous roles at Blackstone Group and General Motors Corporation.
New role
Who is Kapur's wife Priya?
Sachdev Kapur is a multifaceted entrepreneur and investor with a strong background in investment banking, retail, and automotive sectors. A University College London graduate with degrees in Mathematics and Business Management, she is also a Director at Aureus Investment Private Limited. Separately, Kapur's children with ex-wife-Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor—Samaira and Kiaan—have reportedly been gifted bonds worth ₹14 crore each.
Wealth management
Sona Comstar and Kapur's net worth
Under Kapur's leadership since 2015, Sona Comstar has grown globally with a market cap of ₹31,000 crore (nearly $4 billion). Forbes had estimated his personal net worth at $1.2 billion (₹10,300 crore), peaking at $1.6 billion between 2022 and 2024. Despite his sudden demise, reports suggest that he had made provisions for all his children in terms of wealth and succession planning.